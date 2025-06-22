A look into Iran’s underground naval missile base deep in the gulf ahead of potential showdown with the US

Recalled that Iran has unveiled an underground naval missile base in the Persian Gulf on January 18, 2025.

The unveilling was reported by state television and various reliable news outlets at that time.

The base is located at an undisclosed site, and has been built 500 meters (1,650 feet) underground according to sources.

The facility also houses a fleet of Taregh-class radar-evading speedboats equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

These vessels are designed for rapid deployment and asymmetric warfare, capable of targeting U.S. warships and controlling key maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.

The facility forms part of a broader network of Iran’s “missile cities,” enhances the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) naval capabilities.

It has resurfaced amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel, particularly ahead of Donald Trump’s decision in the next two weeks.

The base’s depth offers protection against conventional airstrikes, though advanced bunker-busting bombs could pose a threat.