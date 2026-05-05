Mundubile to launch nationwide listening tour ahead of August polls

Tonse Alliance presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has announced plans to embark on a nationwide listening tour across all provinces ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.



Speaking during the launch of his “100 Days of Hope” campaign, Mundubile said the initiative is aimed at shaping his leadership agenda based on the real experiences and concerns of citizens.

“I will travel across all provinces to listen first, not to lecture, so our path is shaped by your realities,” he said.

The Mporokoso lawmaker explained that the campaign seeks to prioritise engagement with communities at grassroots level before making major national commitments.

Mundubile added that the initiative is not only political but also intended to promote unity and restore hope among citizens.

He highlighted youth empowerment as a key focus area, pledging increased attention to job creation, skills development and support for small businesses.

“I will protect and elevate young people, opening doors to skills, work, enterprise and a real voice in national decisions,” he stated.

He also emphasised the importance of women’s participation in leadership and development programmes, noting that their role must be fully recognised.

Mundubile further encouraged citizens to take part in the “100 Days of Hope” campaign by contributing positively within their communities, including mentoring young people, helping others and maintaining clean environments.