KAMBWILI INDIRECTLY ENDORSES KALABA



_…As he commends the Citizen First leader’s mature and resilient leadership…._





By Peter Sitolo



CITIZEN First party president Harry Kalaba deserves commendation for his resilience, focus and mature leadership, senior Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili has said.





Dr. Kambwili has urged Zambians to rally behind a leader with the same qualities ahead of the August 2026 general election, in what is being seen as an indirect endorsement of Kalaba’s leadership.





The PF stalwart called on the opposition and all well-meaning Zambians to unite behind such leadership as the country prepares for the polls.





In a viral audio recording, Dr. Kambwili said president Kalaba and the Citizen First membership deserve recognition for standing firm during recent challenges within the party.





“Harry Kalaba and the Citizen First members should be commended. They have remained resilient, focused and united even when the party went through problems,” Dr. Kambwili said.



He stressed that Zambia needs leaders who put the country above personal ambition.





“I urge Zambians to rally behind a leader who is resilient and mature like Kalaba. That is the kind of leadership that can take this country forward,” he said.



Dr. Kambwili described the Citizen First leader as organized and disciplined , qualities he said are increasingly rare in today’s political landscape.





He contrasted president Kalaba’s approach with the current state of the PF, where multiple leaders have chosen to contest as presidential candidates under different parties instead of presenting a united front.





He also criticized some PF leaders for allowing ego and selfish interests to override the national interest.



“Unlike in the PF, where everyone wants to stand as President in a separate party, Harry Kalaba has kept Citizen First focused and disciplined. That is how you build a credible alternative,” he said.





Dr. Kambwili further warned that a divided opposition has no chance in 2026.



“A fragmented opposition will not win the election. What we need is unity, not divided ambitions,” he said.





He called on the wider opposition and well-meaning Zambians to put aside differences and join hands with leaders like president Kalaba for the betterment of the country.





Dr. Kambwili also echoed recent remarks by former PF acting president Given Lubinda, who has similarly called for opposition unity and described Citizen First as a platform gaining traction for its clear message and disciplined structure.





With the August 2026 elections drawing closer, Citizen First under president Kalaba has positioned itself as a credible alternative, drawing attention for its grassroots mobilization and policy-driven agenda.





Dr. Kambwili’s remarks are being viewed as a significant sign that president Kalaba’s leadership is winning hearts across the political divide.



Ends….