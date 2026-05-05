IT’S 100 DAYS BEFORE BRIAN MUNDUBILE BECOMES PRESIDENT – ZUMANI ZIMBA



TONSE Alliance Secretary General Dr Chris Zumani Zimba has assured the nation that Hon Brian Mundubile will be on the ballot come August 13th 2026.





Hon Mundubile is seen as one of the front runners for this years elections.



Speaking during the unveiling of the 100 days of Hope, Dr Zimba said today marks exactly 100 days before Hon Mundubilie is elected President of Zambia.





“We are celebrating 100 days towards 13th August, 2026. The day we will be electing president Brian Mundubile into office. Today is 100 days. We have an alliance with members, a manifesto and a presidential candidate,” he said.





And Dr Zimba said the Constitution is clear in Article 100 on the qualifications for one to be President and Hon Mundubile meets all the qualifications set by the supreme law of the land.





He has urged naysayers to concentrate on their political parties because the people’s favourite, the Tonse Alliance has settled for Mundubile.





Dr Zimba has wondered why the competitors are having sleepless nights when they hear the ever-growing Tonse Alliance and the BM8 brand.





“We have all read the Constitution of Zambia, Article 100. It is very clear. So what is the problem. BM will be on the ballot. Go and read article 100 of the Zambian Constitution, Simple. Us as Tonse Alliance we have been minding our lane. Let them also mind their lane. Brian Mundubile is our candidate. Why are they not sleeping,” he said.



SE