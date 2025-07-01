“A man is not built to be with one woman sexually” — 2Baba

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has stirred conversation online with a bold statement about male sexuality.

In a recent clip making rounds, 2Baba said:

“A man is not built to sexually be with one woman. A man can love one woman die, but it’s impossible for a man to sexually be with one woman only. It’s the biology of man.”

The comment has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some defending his stance as “honest” and “biological,” while others described it as an excuse for cheating.

2Baba, who has been open in the past about his personal life and relationships, is no stranger to this kind of backlash.

While some netizens say he’s just “saying the quiet part out loud,” others insist love and loyalty should still go hand in hand.