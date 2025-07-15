A New Generation for a New Zambia and Why Binwell Mpundu is the Change We Need.





In 1991, Zambia made a historic shift. The youthful Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) rose from the frustration of years under UNIP and ushered in a wave of fresh energy and reform. That moment symbolized the power and potential of youth-led leadership. But somewhere along the way, that youthful revolution got comfortable.





Many of those young leaders of 1991, once the face of change have clung to power, directly or indirectly, by conveniently switching camps from one ruling party to another. The same old political DNA has remained in charge, recycled and repackaged under different banners. MMD-PF-UPND, look around and you’ll note that some faces are have worn all 3 colors; Blue, Green and now Red.





Today, Zambia stands at another critical crossroads. With a struggling economy, growing debt, youth unemployment, and a shifting global order, our nation needs more than recycled slogans. We need bold, exposed, and intellectually grounded leadership UNTAINTED by the ghosts of political complacency.





Now, let’s talk about Binwell. Young, outspoken, and deeply grounded in the issues that matter, Mpundu has proven himself where it counts (in Parliament.) His contributions are not just noise; they’re loaded with depth, relevance, and foresight. Whether questioning policy inconsistencies, defending the the freedoms and dignity of ordinary citizens, or pushing for equitable development, he has consistently been one of the few MPs speaking truth to power.





When the political elite left him out of adoption for the Nkana seat, many thought it was the end of the road. But the people had other plans. Mpundu went independent and still emerged victorious, this is a testament to his connection with the grassroots and the trust the people have in his leadership.





Now, he he must step forward and offer Zambia something different, a new chapter.



This isn’t just about one man. It’s about a new breed of politicians who are more globally aware, tech-savvy, economically literate, and less weighed down by political patronage. Mpundu represents a generation that understands the geopolitical shifts reshaping Africa’s position in the world from BRICS to global energy transitions, from digital economies to climate diplomacy.





Our current challenges demand new thinking. The old tools have failed. What Zambia needs now is a president with the courage to challenge convention, the intellect to engage on global platforms, and the HUMILITY to listen to the people.



Binwell Mpundu won’t just run for president. Mpundu will lead a generational transition.





Come 13th August 2026, I would love to see him on the ballot!!!



Let’s hand over power to a new generation.



Binwell Mpundu 2026.



#ICHABAICHE

SOURCE: Xhuzwayo Phiri