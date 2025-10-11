A New sunrise for Zambia is Possible- Citizens First

Subject: A New sunrise for Zambia is Possible!



11th October, 2025.



Fellow Zambians,



In this election season, the air is thick with promises. But our nation needs more than just words; we need proven leadership and a clear path forward.





The choice before us is not just between names on a ballot. It is a choice between inexperience and a seasoned leader, between division and unity, between stagnation and progress.





That proven leader is President Harry Kalaba.



He is not learning on the job; he is ready to lead on day one. With a deep understanding of governance and a record of service, he offers the competence our country desperately needs.





His commitment is to peaceful, inclusive leadership. He will collaborate, not dictate, bringing together the best minds from across our nation to work for you.





This is our chance to turn the page. To reject the politics of the past and vote for a future of stability, collaboration, and prosperity





Vote for experience. Vote for peace. Vote for a leader ready to serve.



Vote Harry Kalaba for a United and Prosperous Zambia.





Citizens first is your hope.



Issued by:



Faith Munthali

National Chairlady

Citizens First