A POLICE assistant superintendent at police headquarters and his wife, a chief inspector, are nursing gunshot wounds at UTH

Senior Police Officers Injured in Chalala Shooting

Chilenje Police Station has confirmed a shooting incident that left two senior police officers wounded in the early hours of Monday in Chalala’s G-Greens area.

The victims have been identified as Assistant Superintendent James Phiri, 45, of Police Headquarters Operations, and his wife, Chief Inspector Astridah Bwalya, of the Paramilitary Battalion Headquarters Training Wing.

According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident occurred between midnight and 01:00 hours. The couple sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where Phiri is reported to be in a stable condition, while Bwalya remains in critical condition.

Investigators have since recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting a Taurus pistol, which is now in police custody.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, and members of the public will be updated as more details emerge,” Hamoonga stated.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police service, as both victims are senior officers with years of service.

Picture below for illustration purposes only

©️ KUMWESU | August 19, 2025