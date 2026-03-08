Gregory Chifire writes ✍️🔽

A President Who Charmed a Nation



Hakainde Hichilema is a President who charmed a nation not through flattery or empty rhetoric, but through practical works and decisive leadership. He is a man many of his competitors once wrote off politically. Yet, as the Biblical saying goes, “the stone that the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone.”





Unlike many politicians who seek popularity through appeasement, President Hichilema chose a different path. He made extremely difficult decisions, often at the expense of his personal popularity and that of his government and party in order to steer Zambia back onto a sustainable economic and social path. His leadership has been marked by a commitment to fiscal discipline and prudent management of public resources.



When Hakainde Hichilema assumed office, Zambia’s economy was on its knees. The national debt had reached unsustainable levels, choking the country’s fiscal space, while discipline in the civil service had significantly deteriorated.



One of his first major assignments was to negotiate debt restructuring with international creditors. This task was successfully accomplished, though it came with strict conditions. Some of these conditions required the government to limit expenditure and restrict employment in the public service to critical sectors such as health and education.



With the debt restructuring framework now in place, Zambia has regained credibility in international financial markets. This lays a foundation for future economic growth and job creation across various sectors of the economy.



For many years prior, Zambia’s economic survival had been sustained largely through excessive borrowing. Much of this borrowing financed projects of political appeasement, while some resources were distributed to citizens in ways that created the illusion of economic liquidity. President Hichilema made the bold decision to halt this unsustainable practice.



Instead, he chose the path of long-term economic stability over short-term political comfort.



Many of the decisions he has made may not yet be fully appreciated by the ordinary citizen in the present. They are not designed for immediate gratification. Rather, they are structural reforms intended to place Zambia in a strong and sustainable position for economic expansion in the coming years.





At the beginning of his tenure, President Hichilema also faced a major energy crisis. Zambia was struck by a severe drought that drastically reduced hydroelectric power generation, upon which the country has historically depended.



The options available to government were extremely limited. Zambia could not easily import electricity because it owed Independent Power Producers approximately $3.5 billion, both locally and internationally. Mamba Collieries, one of the largest local power producers, was owed more than $400 million, making it difficult for the company to operate effectively.



Meanwhile, ZESCO, the national power utility, was itself on the brink of collapse.



To survive, ZESCO had to carefully ration the limited electricity available between domestic consumption and minimal exports. This strategy was necessary because electricity sold to domestic consumers is heavily subsidized and often results in losses. Exporting some power was essential to sustain operations and finance domestic supply.





However, through fiscal discipline and restructuring efforts, ZESCO’s debt has now significantly reduced, from billions to approximately $100 million. This improved financial position has enabled ZESCO to begin importing electricity again to stabilize supply.





More importantly, the government has embarked on a long-term strategy to diversify Zambia’s energy sources. Through ZESCO, other state institutions, and private sector partnerships, Zambia has invested heavily in solar, thermal, and other alternative energy projects. Many of these projects are expected to be connected to the national grid by the end of the year, which will significantly ease the energy deficit.





The power crisis inevitably hurt the economy. Many small businesses, barbershops, salons, welders, and other micro-enterprises were severely affected by load shedding. The frustration of the ordinary citizen was understandable, and in many cases it was directed toward government.





But the reality is that Zambia spent many years rebuilding a battered economy. The last four years have been among the most difficult periods in the country’s economic history, as the nation transitioned away from a model of borrowing for consumption toward a model of productive investment and fiscal responsibility.





Despite these challenges, several major social and economic milestones have been achieved.



Today, Zambia has implemented free education from early childhood through secondary school up to tertiary level, significantly increasing access to education. The government has also introduced the school feeding programme, ensuring that millions of children receive meals at school, an intervention that improves attendance, health, and academic performance.





In addition, the Social Cash Transfer Programme has been expanded to support vulnerable households across the country.



The country’s strategic national food reserves have also grown significantly under the current administration. Zambia now holds record maize reserves, strengthening national food security and ensuring stability during difficult agricultural seasons.





Government schools now receive direct funding, enabling them to manage their operations more effectively. For the first time in many years, many schools have sufficient resources to run their affairs and support learners.



These reforms may not produce instant applause, but they are laying the foundation for long-term national prosperity.



Zambia may not have fully arrived at its destination yet. But the country is undoubtedly on the right track.





A few years ago, few people would have imagined a Zambia where every child could access free education, where school feeding programmes reach millions of learners, and where fiscal discipline is restoring confidence in the country’s economy.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership demonstrates that sometimes true statesmanship requires choosing the difficult path today in order to secure a better tomorrow.



By Gregory Chifire 2026