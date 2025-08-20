A Presidental Commission is supposed to be granted to Army and Air Force officers only…Since when did Zambia National Service become a regular force?- Fred M’membe

In the military, internationally, a presidential commission refers to the official document that appoints a person as a commissioned officer. It signifies the grant of authority and the legal right to command and lead troops.

A commission is issued by the head of state and is a formal authorization for the officer to serve in the Defence Force.

The commission is not just a piece of paper; it is a formal authorization for a citizen to serve as an officer in the Defence Force. It grants the officer the authority to command troops and exercise leadership responsibilities.

The commission symbolizes a lifelong commitment to duty, discipline, and service to the nation. Defence Act CAP 106 section 10 (1). Powers to grant a commission.

Maintenance of the Defence Force in Zambia is in the Defence Force Act cap 106, section 4 (1).

In general, “auxiliary force” refers to a group of people who provide support or reinforcement to a main or regular force, often in a military or paramilitary context. They may undertake tasks that the main force cannot or does not want to do, such as providing specialized skills, acting as security, or handling logistics.

Auxiliary forces are not the primary fighting force but rather provide essential support to the main body of troops. They can be involved in various tasks like scouting, handling supplies, policing rear areas, or even undertaking combat duties that the regular forces may not be suited for.

While some auxiliary forces may be composed of active semi military personnel, they are not necessarily the same as military reserves, which often have a defined structure and training regimen. The regular army and air force reserve is comprised of retired military officers and soldiers who are in reserve for 5 years after service.

Unlike the regular military, an auxiliary force does not necessarily have the same degree of training or ranking structure as regular officers and soldiers. It may or may not be integrated into a fighting force. The idea that an auxiliary force should train using the main regular force is a universal or logically mandated approach because it will be tailored to suit the needs of the regular force during warfare. While it can be a practical solution in some cases, the most effective training strategy depends on the specific context, roles, and capabilities of both forces. A more nuanced approach considers factors like the auxiliary force’s intended role, available resources, and the specific skills they need to develop. The tradition in Zambia has always been that the regular army provides training and command.

Deploying the auxiliary force to train its own man power and upgrade to the level equivalent to regimental level of the main force can be strain on military resources, potentially hinder training and operational readiness of the Army and Air force and also lose focus on building a strong army.

Auxiliary forces may require specialized training that the main force doesn’t provide. If the auxiliary force is intended for specific tasks, their training should focus on those areas. In Zambia, the auxiliary force should focus on agriculture and infrastructure development.

With this background, it is very misleading to say the the President’s son under want Voluntary Skills Training. It was full-time military training. At the end of the training, every member of intake 06 was granted a commission as officers in Zambia National Service.

I think the record should be set straight. The training should not be confused with Voluntary Skills Training, which is yet to commence. Commissioned officers do not volunteer. The school leavers programme under the UNIP government of Dr Kenneth Kunda is unique.

We urge those in authority not to dilute the military traditions and customs Zambia has upheld since 1964. A commission is sacred, and it is granted to noble men and women who have been prepared for responsibility in the Zambia Defence Force after meeting the prerequisites for service.

In Zambia, a Presidental Commission is supposed to be granted to Army and Air Force officers only who produce regular officers, since when did Zambia National Service become a regular force? Another question is: Does Zambia National Service have a training school and equipment that answers to international or national regular force training? Are national service schools equipped with training aids like the armoured corps, infantry, artillery, combat engineering, and Air Force studies. Any other type of commission becomes illegal and uncalled for. We urge those responsible for advising the Commander-in-Chief to do their homework properly and not mislead the President and the nation as a whole.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party