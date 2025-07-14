“A Rebuttal to Fred Mmembe’s Misguided Article: Celebrating UPND’s Achievements”



By Timmy



Fred Mmembe’s recent article criticizing the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is a clear example of misinformation and selective amnesia. Despite the party’s numerous achievements, Fred chooses to focus on perceived shortcomings, ignoring the significant progress made in the last four years.





The UPND government has demonstrated its commitment to delivering to the people of Zambia, and the results are evident. From economic reforms to infrastructure development, the party has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Zambians.





It’s surprising that Fred fails to acknowledge the UPND’s accomplishments, despite benefiting from the government’s achievements. One notable example is the freedom of the press, which has been respected under the UPND administration. Unlike the previous government, which shut down Fred’s newspaper, the current administration has allowed the media to operate freely.





The UPND’s achievements are a testament to President Hichilema’s leadership and vision. As we approach the 2026 elections, Zambians will have the opportunity to judge the party’s performance and decide whether to continue on the path of progress or revert to the past.





Share, like, and comment on our page to stay updated on the latest news and developments!



WAGON MEDIA