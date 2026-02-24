A REBUTTAL TO MR. SEAN TEMBO’S MISLEADING MANIFESTO: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE UPND’s RECORD OF DELIVERY



Dear President Tembo,



In every vibrant democracy, the role of the opposition is constitutionally sacrosanct. It is the duty of those not in government to ask the hard questions, to hold the executive to account, and to offer alternative visions for the national good. Mr. Sean Tembo, as leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), is entitled to his voice in this competitive space. That is how democracy is supposed to work.





However, with that right comes a corresponding responsibility: the responsibility to be truthful. The Zambian people deserve a discourse rooted in facts, not fabrications; in evidence, not exaggeration. It is from this standpoint—a commitment to truth and factual accuracy—that we undertake this point-by-point rebuttal of Mr. Tembo’s recent missive.





We do so not to silence dissent, but to ensure that the public record is corrected. The people of Zambia have witnessed firsthand the transformation occurring in their communities. They do not need to rely on the selective amnesia of armchair critics; they see the schools being built, they feel the impact of social protection, and they are experiencing the macroeconomic stability that forms the foundation of our future prosperity. For the benefit of those who may have been misled by Mr. Tembo’s narrative, we present the verifiable achievements of the New Dawn administration.



1. On the Question of “Tangible Economic Development”



Mr. Tembo draws a false dichotomy between “theoretical” and “visible” economic development, suggesting that macroeconomic gains have no bearing on the lives of ordinary citizens. This is a fundamental misunderstanding of economics designed to mislead the unsophisticated reader.





The truth is that macroeconomic stability is the enabling environment for visible development. You cannot have sustainable infrastructure, you cannot have jobs, and you cannot have improved living standards without a stable fiscal foundation. Under the UPND, Zambia has recorded average GDP growth of 5.2% over the past four years, despite inheriting a debt-distressed economy and navigating the global shocks of COVID-19 and the devastating 2021/2022 drought . The 2026 budget projects growth to accelerate to 6.4%, targeting the creation of more formal employment and business opportunities .





But let us move from the “theoretical” to the tangible, as Mr. Tembo demands. Where is the “visible” impact? It is in the 1.3 million households currently benefiting from the Social Cash Transfer programme—a direct injection of cash into the pockets of the most vulnerable . It is in the 540,000 vulnerable farming households that received the Food Security Pack, enabling them to till their land and contribute to national food security . It is in the 2.2 million citizens who received Emergency Cash Transfers during the recent drought, ensuring that no Zambian died of hunger . These are not statistical abstractions; these are real people, in real villages, receiving real support.





Mr. Tembo claims the cost of living is disconnected from inflation. In reality, the government’s prudent economic management has brought inflation down from the dizzying heights inherited in 2021, and the 2026 budget is explicitly structured to continue reducing the fiscal deficit to 2.1% of GDP to ease pressure on prices . The lives of the masses are the central focus of every budget and every policy. To claim otherwise is to ignore the massive social protection architecture this administration has built.





2. On the Alleged “Lack of Vibrant Party Structures”



Mr. Tembo attributes the UPND’s 2021 victory to a “social media wave” and claims the party has neglected grassroots structures. This analysis betrays a profound ignorance of the mechanics of Zambian politics and is an insult to the thousands of UPND cadres who have worked tirelessly in the wards, branches, and constituencies for decades.





If the party lacked structures, how does Mr. Tembo explain the party’s performance in parliamentary by-elections? The UPND has successfully defended and, in some cases, captured seats across the country precisely because its grassroots machinery is functional and energized. The very “fracas in Chawama” that Mr. Tembo cites as evidence of disorganization is actually evidence of a vibrant, living party where members are engaged and passionate about resource mobilization.





Furthermore, the government has deliberately moved away from the PF-era model of “cadreism”—where uneducated party militants were unleashed to terrorize the public and extract resources. Instead, the UPND has focused on institutionalizing its presence through development. When a government delivers CDF-funded projects in every ward, that is the most powerful “structure” a party can have. The people see the ruling party not through the lens of a social media post, but through the classroom their child now sits in, free of charge.





3. On the Role of the Police and Public Order



This is perhaps the most disingenuous point in Mr. Tembo’s entire article. He attempts to equate the UPND’s enforcement of the law with the PF’s history of violent cadreism. Let us be clear: there is a world of difference between a government using its lawful authority to maintain order, and a government allowing armed party militants to run riot, beating up opponents and demanding kickbacks from contractors.





The Zambian people lived through the nightmare of PF cadreism. They remember being extorted at roadblocks by “party youths,” they remember businesses being disrupted by political thugs, and they remember the fear of walking in certain areas, Mr Tembo himself was a victim of PF violent rule. The UPND government has restored the principle that only the state, through the Zambia Police Service, has a monopoly on the use of force. This is not harassment; this is the restoration of the rule of law.





Regarding specific incidents Mr. Tembo mentions, it is important to note that the police act independently based on intelligence and legal provisions. No government “disowns” its police; instead, it ensures they act within the law. The alternative—a return to PF-style lawlessness—is something no peace-loving Zambian desires.





4. On Empathy, Kindness, and the Late President Lungu



Mr. Tembo’s use of the tragic passing of former President Edgar Lungu to score political points is, with respect, beneath the dignity of the discourse we should have as Zambians. To suggest that the UPND government lacks “empathy” based on a complex legal and international dispute regarding the burial of a former Head of State is a bridge too far.





First, the facts must be clarified. The family of the late President Lungu, through their legal representatives, have publicly and formally dismissed allegations of foul play and have confirmed their cooperation with legal proceedings . The idea that the government is “keeping the body frozen” out of malice is a simplistic and false narrative. The government has consistently stated its position: as a former President, Comrade Lungu deserves a state funeral with full honours, repatriated to his homeland. The government has respected the legal process, both in Zambia and South Africa, and awaits its finalization, by the way, the said frozen body is not being kept by Zambian or South African Authorities.





Empathy is not demonstrated by throwing out the rulebook; it is demonstrated by respecting the law while treating the bereaved with dignity. The government has facilitated every step of this difficult process. To weaponize a family’s grief for an election campaign, as Mr. Tembo is doing, reveals a profound lack of the very “kindness” he purports to champion. The true empathy of this administration is shown daily in its social protection programmes and its commitment to uplifting the vulnerable.





5. On Party Financing and Internal Management



Mr. Tembo points to “discontentment” over campaign financing as a sign of weakness. In reality, it is a sign of a maturing political institution. The UPND has transformed from a perpetual opposition party into a governing party. This transition comes with growing pains, including managing the expectations of long-serving members. President Hichilema’s hands-on approach—such as deploying senior aides to oversee by-elections—demonstrates not dysfunction, but prudent management.





By acknowledging the challenges and putting in place mechanisms to ensure resources reach the grassroots, the President is building a sustainable party machine. This is far superior to the PF’s approach, which was to look the other way while funds were stolen, leaving a legacy of corruption that the UPND is still cleaning up.





6. On the Fallacy of “Tribal” Appointments



Mr. Tembo resurrects the tired and divisive accusation of tribalism in public appointments. He claims the President has “tilted public appointments in favor of his tribe.” This is a dangerous falsehood that seeks to undermine national unity for political gain.





President Hichilema has repeatedly and consistently appointed individuals based on their merit, competence, and integrity. The government’s focus is on finding Zambians who can deliver, regardless of their province of origin. To suggest otherwise is to ignore the numerous appointees from Eastern, Luapula, Northern, and other provinces who hold key positions in this administration. The President’s vision is for a “Zambia united in diversity,” a phrase he has turned into a policy reality by ensuring that the civil service and parastatal bodies reflect the face of the nation.





The 2021 election result was indeed a national endorsement. The President has repaid that trust by governing for all Zambians, not by retreating into regionalism as Mr. Tembo cynically suggests. Those who peddle the tribal narrative are the ones seeking to divide us.





7. On Government Integrity and Communication



Mr. Tembo alleges a “credibility crisis” based on isolated instances of differing statements. In a complex government of dozens of ministers and hundreds of officials, occasional miscommunication can occur. What matters is the correction of the record and the delivery of results.





The UPND government has distinguished itself by being open to public scrutiny. When mistakes are made, they are acknowledged and rectified—a far cry from the previous regime, which would simply deny reality. The public trusts this government because they see the work: debt restructuring is progressing, the economy is stabilizing, and services are being delivered. Propaganda cannot build a road, pay a farmer, or educate a child. Delivery does.





8. On Visible Infrastructure Development



This claim is easily refuted by a simple drive around the country. Mr. Tembo claims there is “no visible infrastructure,” yet the facts speak otherwise. The government has not only continued but massively expanded the infrastructure agenda.





Beyond the Lusaka-Ndola road, major projects are underway across the nation. A landmark $50 million agreement with BADEA has been signed to construct the Kalabo-Sikongo-Angola Road, a transformative project that will open up Western Province and connect Zambia to Angolan trade routes . In education, the government has constructed 3,000 new classrooms and delivered 1.4 million desks to address overcrowding . At the University of Zambia and other public institutions, new student hostels are rising, a direct investment in the future of our youth .





Mr. Tembo’s comparison of debt figures is also misleading. The PF borrowed recklessly, accumulating unsustainable debt with little regard for repayment capacity, while the UPND has borrowed strategically—and at far more concessional rates—to invest in critical infrastructure that was neglected for years. The difference is not in the borrowing; it is in the management of the resources and the transparency of the process.



9. On Internal Party Resentment



Mr. Tembo paints a picture of a divided UPND, with members “gleeing with envy.” This is a projection of his own political aspirations onto the ruling party. The UPND remains the most cohesive and ideologically aligned political force in the country. While there will always be individual ambitions within any large organization, the party is united behind the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the shared mission of transforming Zambia.





The mention Kalimanshi is particularly ironic. The UPND believes in building a broad Party. By welcoming individuals from other political backgrounds who are committed to the national development agenda, the party demonstrates maturity and inclusivity. This is not a sign of division; it is a sign of expansion.





10. On “Stepping on Toes”



Mr. Tembo warns that the government has made too many enemies. What he calls “stepping on toes,” the UPND calls accountability. For too long, powerful individuals in this country operated as if they were above the law. The UPND government has made it clear that no one—however powerful—is beyond the reach of justice.





Whether it is recovering public resources, enforcing tax compliance, or investigating corruption, the government has a duty to act. Yes, this has made enemies of those who benefited from the old, lawless order. But it has endeared the government to the ordinary Zambian who has suffered under that order for decades. Mr. Tembo’s “Eastern Province saying” cuts both ways: the people will not forget that the UPND stood up for them against the bullies.





Conclusion



Mr. Sean Tembo is entitled to his opinion, but he is not entitled to his own facts. The record of the UPND government over the past four and a half years is one of stabilization, recovery, and delivery. We have laid a foundation that will serve Zambia for generations.





The “Future is SET”? Indeed it is. It is set on a path of economic resilience, social justice, and infrastructural development. As we approach the August elections, we urge the Zambian people to look beyond the tired propaganda of the past and look at the evidence before their eyes. The UPND has delivered, and under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the best is yet to come.



The Future is Bright. The Future is Now.