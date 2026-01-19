‘A sad day’: Analyst aghast as Trump pushes US allies to the brink

President Donald Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland left one analyst aghast on Sunday.

Over the last several weeks, Trump has intensified his push to acquire Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark. Those efforts have included threatening to invade Greenland and imposing 10% tariffs on all goods imported from several European countries. Trump has claimed that acquiring the island nation is in America’s national interests, although experts have said that He can accomplish many of the things he hopes to achieve through the acquisition, such as increasing America’s military presence.

On Sunday, a coalition of European nations said they are ready to impose a penalty of more than $100 billion on Trump over the new tariffs. They also issued a joint statement saying they “stand firmly behind” Greenland’s territorial integrity.

Progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen was aghast in a new video about Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland, which seem to be pushing America’s allies to the brink.

“The reality is that the U.S. is being led by an absolute deranged tyrant,” Cohen said. “But it’s not only his fault. It’s also these spineless, groveling sycophants in the Republican party who could serve as a check on his power if only they could find their own balls. But they won’t because they’re more concerned with not being the subject of a mean tweet by their god king.”

“It’s a sad day in the world where I have to sit here and root for other countries to uphold the values of my own country because the current administration and their hangers-on in Congress and the GOP are setting fire to our ideals, our reputation, and our laws on a daily basis,” Cohen added.