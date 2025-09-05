A SENIOR MEMBER OF THE PF/TONSE ALLIANCE HAS DEFECTED TO UPND IN SHIMABALA WARD





By Brian Kayange



Kafue __4 September 2025



Joseph Kasapato a Senior Member of Pf/Tonse Alliance in Shimabala Ward has defected to the Ruling United Party For National Development (UPND)





Mr Kasapato who is also a Senior Citizen defected this morning and was received by Area Councillor John Bakali Mikaya at his residence in Shimabala.





Mr Kasapato said that is very happy with President Hakainde Hichilema style of leadership and work culture,he pointed out particularly the Introduction of Free education, enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF),Cash for Work program which was introduced to cushion the Impact of Drought last year and other developmental Programs that has brought Development in the Country.





Mr Kasapato has asked Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema because he means well for the country,his Developmental agenda is not selective because he is a President of all Zambian.





Councillor Mikaya,with the support of his Lukolongo Ward Counterpart Emmanuel Moonga Miyanda has been holding Party Mobilization Meetings in his Ward to drum up support for the President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in readiness of 2026 General Elections.



