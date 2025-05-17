A VALID MARRIAGE IS ONLY BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN- POPE LEO



Pope Leo has said that a valid marriage, according to the teachings of the Catholic Church, is only between a man and a woman.





He emphasized this today at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in the Vatican during his meeting with ambassadors representing their countries at the Vatican.





In this meeting, the leader of the Catholic Church also stressed that a strong and stable family is the foundation of every nation.





He said that unborn children in their mothers’ wombs, as well as the elderly, deserve respect because they possess dignity that comes from God.



Credit: Radio Maria Malawi