A Veteran Sidelined

For years, Given Lubinda has been one of the most recognizable and experienced figures within the Patriotic Front. His long-standing service, institutional knowledge, and consistent presence in Zambia’s political landscape positioned him as a natural contender for leadership roles within the party.



However, the decision to elevate Makebi Zulu over him has been interpreted by some as a rejection of experience in favor of perceived popularity and momentum. Critics argue that this move signals a shift away from valuing seasoned leadership toward a more reactionary, short-term approach.

Questions of Credibility

This leadership outcome has also reignited questions about the credibility of the Patriotic Front. A party that once prided itself on structure and strong leadership now faces scrutiny over its internal decision-making processes.

Observers point to:

A lack of transparency in how candidates are evaluated

Internal divisions that appear to override strategic planning

Decisions that may be driven more by factional influence than by long-term vision

Such concerns risk eroding public trust, especially in a political environment where credibility is already under pressure.

The Succession Problem

Perhaps the most significant issue highlighted by this development is the apparent absence of a clear and consistent succession plan within the PF. Political parties rely on structured leadership pipelines to ensure stability and continuity. In this case, critics argue that:

Experience has been undervalued

Leadership transitions appear abrupt rather than strategic

Popularity may be outweighing proven governance capability

The sidelining of a figure like Given Lubinda raises concerns about whether the party is prioritizing immediate appeal over long-term sustainability.

Controversies Around Participation

Adding to the controversy are reports that individuals with past legal issues or convictions were involved in the contest. While political inclusivity is important, the participation of such figures inevitably raises ethical and reputational questions.

For a party already facing scrutiny, this element further complicates its public image:

It challenges standards of integrity

It risks normalizing questionable leadership credentials

It may weaken the party’s moral authority in governance debates

A Defining Moment for the PF

The rise of Makebi Zulu over a veteran like Given Lubinda is more than just an internal reshuffle—it represents a broader identity shift within the Patriotic Front.

Whether this marks a renewal phase or a decline in institutional strength remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the party now faces a critical test: rebuilding credibility, establishing a coherent leadership strategy, and demonstrating that its decisions are rooted in principle rather than expediency.