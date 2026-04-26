A Win For Brian Mundubile Is Now Certain



By Taonga Musukwa



There are moments in a nation’s political life when the evidence becomes too overwhelming to ignore, when the direction of history quietly but firmly announces itself. Zambia appears to be entering such a moment, where the balance of public confidence is shifting in ways that even the most committed defenders of the current administration can no longer convincingly dispute.





The national mood is hardening against the government led by Hakainde Hichilema. What began as a hopeful mandate has steadily eroded into a presidency many now associate with division, intolerance, and detachment from everyday realities. The language of governance has increasingly taken the tone of retribution rather than reconciliation, and citizens who anticipated economic relief and inclusive leadership are confronting a very different reality.





The most recent flashpoint has been the deeply unsettling handling of the burial of former President Edgar Lungu. In any functioning society, the passing of a former Head of State demands dignity, clarity, and national sensitivity. Instead, what has emerged is a sequence of events marked by confusion, secrecy, and unanswered questions. Allegations surrounding the quiet handling of the body and the reported postmortem have triggered widespread unease, not merely as a procedural issue, but as a question of respect and national values.





Silence from authorities on such a sensitive matter has only intensified suspicion. For many citizens, this episode has become symbolic of a broader governance pattern that appears increasingly opaque and dismissive. It has reinforced a growing perception that the leadership is disconnected from both public sentiment and cultural expectations.





In that context, the political space is shifting. The rise of Brian Mundubile is gaining traction not simply because of his individual appeal, but because he represents a channel through which public frustration is now being expressed. In electoral politics, perception often outweighs perfection, and the current climate suggests that the electorate is recalibrating its choices.





Zambians are watching closely, and the conclusions they are drawing are shaping what is increasingly becoming an unmistakable political direction.