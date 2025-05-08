A$AP Rocky Wants To Be The Next James Bond

A$AP Rocky appears to have gotten the bug for acting and is targeting one of the most sought after roles in Hollywood.

In an interview with Variety, Rocky admitted that he wanted to get involved in action movies after doing some stunt work on his upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest.

In particular, Rocky said he would be interested in playing 007: “I’m down for whatever. I think I need to be the new Black James Bond. Like, why not? If we hit the gym, I’ma be aight. Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months.”

The rapper and burgeoning actor also revealed his desire to appear in something that was family friendly.

He said: “I want to do something for my children. Everybody’s doing Despicable Me and SpongeBob and shit like that. I want to do an original DreamWorks/Pixar-ass film, like Soul.

“I like the internet stuff too, like Gracie’s Corner. I hate Cocomelon. Cocomelon is bad for the kids, man, but Gracie’s is hittin’. I just hope my kids don’t grow up and think that shit was lame. So, whatever I do, it’s gonna be cool and timeless.”

Elsewhere, Rocky revealed that he once auditioned to play Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He said: “I auditioned for Star Wars — for Lando — and my audition was trash. I was trash that day.

Rocky also admitted Donald Glover was deserving of the role: “My man Childish Gambino was a way better Lando than I would’ve provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me.”

Rocky would go on to be asked if he would still put himself forward for a Star Wars role in the future and he answered: “Hell, yeah.”

A$AP Rocky is set to be seen in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, his biggest acting role to date that also sees him star alongside Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

A trailer for the crime drama recently dropped with the film scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 22 before debuting on Apple TV+ on September 5.