By Chilufya Tayali

ABA BATATU NGA BAKWINGILILA MU TERRITORY, JUST KNOW THAT YOU ARE GONE, BUT IN AUGUST, EACH WILL HAVE TO STAND ALONE



Some have suggested that I am unhappy with the outcome in Kasama. That is not true. I have watched events unfold closely, and I have many thoughts. Still, there are moments when silence feels more responsible than speech.





If I am honest, I find myself conflicted. Figures such as Brian Mundubile, Chishimba Kambwili, Stephen Kampyongo, and, most painfully for me, #SOME members of the Catholic clergy whom I deeply respect, placed their weight behind the opposition candidate. That reality sits heavily with me.





I have made my position clear:



I support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. Logically, that would mean unreserved support for the party’s candidate. Yet politics is not always that simple. There are times when one must pause, reflect, and resist the urge to react.





However, what Kasama has revealed is something I have spoken about for some time, the real nature of the opposition’s chances against President Hichilema and the UPND. The lesson is there for anyone willing to look beyond the celebrations.





Some people are just talking about opposition unity, but there is much more needed than just coming together of the opposition.





I am tempted to offer a full analysis of what transpired, but I hesitate. Not because there is nothing to say, but because honesty, in this moment, may wound people who are still holding onto comforting illusions.





One thing I am convinced of, however, is this:



August will be different. Beyond the presidency, the political terrain will change significantly. At lower levels, candidates on all sides will be forced to fight their own battles, without the heavy machinery and concentrated forces that define by-elections.





For now, I choose reflection over reaction. I will pray on this matter, and perhaps speak more openly tomorrow at 20:00hrs.





My struggle is simple but real, I want to be truthful, yet I know that truth often comes at the cost of friendships and at times being arrested and you end up in exile.



The wise say, when you are in a hole, stop digging.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!