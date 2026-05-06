IRAN NEW MOVE🚨 Abass Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister ‘has just landed in Beijing with a high level delegation.

✅The diplomatic war is heating up. He is there to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as the crisis in the Gulf reaches a boiling point.

This visit is not just a polite meeting. Iran is looking for a powerful shield against new American sanctions and the threat of force in the Strait of Hormuz. While the West tries to build a military coalition to control the seas, Iran is strengthening its 25-year partnership with the world’s second-largest economy.

China depends on this oil, and Iran depends on China’s support. This move shows that the “East” is coming together to challenge the rules set by the “West.” Iran is sending a message: we are not alone, and we have partners who are not afraid of Washington’s pressure.

Do you think China will stand by Iran if a full-scale war breaks out? Is the era of American control over global energy finally ending?