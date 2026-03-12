BREAKING



About 12 000 white South Africans who previously moved to the USA are now reportedly applying to return to South Africa





Many of them left the country soon after 1994, but say life in the United States is no longer as safe as they expected. Some claim they have realised that the stories about a “white genocide” in South Africa were exaggerated or false, and now believe it is safer to live back home.





They also point to the increase in public mass shootings in the US and say some immigration officers are becoming more aggressive toward foreigners.





The figures are said to come from an online system launched in November by the new Minister of Home Affairs (DA) where former citizens can apply to return.