About 31 Kitwe MTN Mobile Money agents defrauded

By Darious Kapembwa

ABOUT 31 MTN Mobile Money agents in Kitwe have had their money cleaned out of their phones in unexplained circumstances.

And MTN Zambia says it is aware of the predicament although it could not delve into details of how the agents’ money was garnished, adding that the company was dealing with the matter on case-by-case basis.



The agents complained to The Mast that they first discovered that their sim cards had been blocked, and that after their phones were unblocked upon visiting the company’s local offices, they realised that the money was missing.



They narrated that when they inquired what had happened to their savings, MTN told them to follow-up the matter with Stanbic bank which is a partner in the mobile money business, but the bank also denied having any knowledge of the missing money.



“…after my phone was unblocked, I discovered that there was no money kanshi (not knowing that) I was not alone. My colleagues also came forward with the same complaint, we discovered were more than 30 and we knew this matter was serious,’’ complained one agent on behalf of others. ‘’That’s how we approached MTN again to find out where our money has gone and they said, ‘ask Stanbic’. But Stanbic also refused ati tabeshibe nangu cimo (that they know nothing). We went back to MTN and nothing is happening; we are extremely worried.”

And responding to a press query, MTN Zambia said the company was working with law enforcement agencies to resolve the matter.



“MTN Mobile Money is aware of the matter and we have engaged our agents directly. We are working with law enforcement agencies to resolve the matter,’’ said MTN Zambia through their communications department. ‘’In addition, all the concerns raised by our agents are being managed on a case-by-case basis and we hereby undertake that no mobile money agent will be disadvantaged in any way. As a market leader, we remain commitment to safeguarding and protecting the interests of our customers, agents and business partners since we believe that everyone deserves a benefit of a modern connected life,”