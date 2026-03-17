Academy Apologizes After Security Guard Shoves Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a rare public apology Monday for a backstage incident at the 2026 Oscars, where a security guard from outside firm Security Industry Specialists physically shoved nominee Teyana Taylor as she tried to rejoin her “One Battle After Another” cast for the Best Picture winner’s group photo.

In its statement, the Academy expressed it was “extremely upset” over the encounter and stressed that every guest’s experience remains their responsibility—even when using third-party security. They thanked Taylor for displaying “remarkable grace” throughout awards season, praised her collaborative spirit, and confirmed they have demanded corrective action from SIS to prevent any repeat.

The guard reportedly blocked Taylor’s path (alongside Warner Bros. executive Pam Abdy), made physical contact to stop her, and then demanded an apology from her after she pushed back verbally—calling out the “disrespect” of a man putting hands on a woman. Video clips circulated online show the tense exchange amid the post-show chaos.

Security Industry Specialists later released their own brief response, calling the contact “incidental” while admitting regret that the situation escalated and saying they addressed it internally.

The episode has sparked sharp online debate, with many viewing Taylor’s reaction as justified self-defense against overreach, while others question whether her behavior escalated an otherwise routine crowd-control moment.

The Academy’s swift defense of the actress stands in contrast to typical Hollywood restraint on security matters.