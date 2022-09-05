ACC arrests UNZA student over fake Grade 12 certificate!

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged a University of Zambia student for forgery of a School Certificate and uttering false documents.

Patience Manase, 29, of Meanwood Ibex Plot 678 has been arrested and charged with seven (7) counts of forgery and uttering false documents contrary to sections 344 and 352 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The offences were committed between 1st January, 2009 and 31st December, 2018 in Lusaka.

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono stated that investigations have established that Patience Manase, forged several Examination Council (ECZ) of Zambia Joint Examination for School Certificate and General Certificate of Examination (GCE Statements of Results documents.

Mr Moono stated that the documents were made in order to facilitate her enrolment as a student at the University of Zambia.t

“The first count Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results Number 1649929.

In the second count, Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely an ECZ General Certificate of Education (GCE) Statement of Result with Examination Number 7691960023 Serial Number 2974085 for the year 2016,” he stated.

Mr Moono stated that in the third count, Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, did make a false document namely, an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results Number 7091800103 Serial Number 1431321 for the year 2011. t

“In the fourth count, Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document, namely an ECZ Joint Examination School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 2690340322 Serial Number 1649929 presented to the University of Zambia.

In the fifth count, Manase, whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 7691960023 Serial Number 2974085 for the year 2016 presented to the University of Zambia,” Mr Moono stated.

He stated that in count six, Manase whilst acting together with persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document namely an ECZ Joint Examination for School Certificate and GCE Statement of Results with Examination Number 7091800103 Serial Number 2431321 for the year 2011 presented to ZESCO Limited.

“The documents were purported to have been issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia.

In the Seventh Count Manase, did purport to have a full grade twelve certificate which was used to gain employment at ZESCO between 2016 and 2019 as an Assistant Call Centre Agent and Assistant Customer Care Officer and did obtain pecuniary advantage in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to K429, 972.68,” Mr Moono stated.

He stated that Manase is expected to appear in court soon.

-ZR