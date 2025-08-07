ACC DG EXPLAINS MASSIVE RESIGNATIONS

… Sources say director investigations, his deputy have been placed on forced leave, with over 16 senior officers resigning





Over 16 senior Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officers have resigned from the organisation in the last one month, while the head of investigations and his assistant, Raymond Chiboola and Friday Tembo respectively, have been placed on forced leave pending expiration of their contracts.





And ACC director general Daphne Chabu has confirmed the massive resignations, saying the number is even more than the 16 that was mentioned to her.





Impeccable sources have revealed to Daily Revelation that there has been a massive exodus at the commission of senior officers, naming the over 16 who have resigned and joined other institutions as follows: Mal…





