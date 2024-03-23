ACC INVESTIGATING SOLWEZI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL FOR MISAPPROPRIATION OF K40M

The Anti Corruption Commission – ACC says it is investigating officers from Solwezi Municipal Council that were allegedly involved in the misappropriation of K40m.

Last year, 17 officers were suspended at Solwezi Municipal Council to pave way for investigations into alleged misappropriation of the money.

ACC Director General, TOM SHAMAKAMBA says preliminary investigations that were carried out by auditor general’s office confirmed that K40m was allegedly misappropriated by the officers at the council.

Mr. SHAMAKAMBA says the commission has taken the investigations into the matter seriously owing to the amount of money that was misappropriated by the officers at the local authority.

He says the fight against corruption is not selective adding that the commission is not targeting any individuals in the fight against corruption.

ZNBC