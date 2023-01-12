ACC OFFICER GROWS COLD FEET

Lusaka Magistrate, Thursday, 12th January, 2023

ANTI Corruption Commission (ACC) acting Senior Investigations Officer who arrested and charged former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and wife Wanziya Chirwa failed to turn up at court Thursday morning for cross examination by the defence as she is reportedly sick.

In the last Court sitting, ACC officer Zangiwe Mulenga testified before Lusaka magistrate Slyvia Munyinya that Stephen Kampyongo owns property which was K2.,400,000.00 above his earnings.

The property include the house in Eureka valued at K8,600,000.00 which she told the Court belonged to Jon Van Blerk. Hon Kampyongo only paid $1,400 (about K25,612 based on today’s rate) out of a total purchase price of US$330,176.

ACC had received a report from the Financial Intelligence Center that Stephen Kampyongo had built the house but ACC investigations discovered the House belonged to Jon Van Blerk.

Among the four properties Mr Kampyongo is accused of owing above his income include bare or undeveloped land off Twin Palm road valued at K1,600,000.00, a property in Rockview, Multi Economic Zone valued at K819,000.00. Ms Mulenga said the property at Forest 27 showed that Hon Kampyongo had exchanged it with Sandra Ngwisha and there were no further investigations.

According to a State witness the Payroll Management and Establishment Control assistant director-personnel administration Humphrey Silupya, Hon Kampyongo earned a total of K3, 607,100.92 without including any other allowances he may have earned attending to other government business. The National Assembly also told the Court that Hon Kampyongo earned a total of K3,600,000.00.

According to the wage report generated by PMEC, Ms Wanziya Chirwa earned K1,314,973.33 in net payment from April 2010 to December 2022. According to the testimony of Mr Humphrey Silupya, in cross examination, the figures for Ms Chirwa do not include the earnings in salaries and allowances could have made from 2005 when she was first employed by government to March 2010 as the data could not be generated by the PMEC System.

Mr Silupya admitted that Ms Kampyongo had once travelled to the Netherlands where he worked for one year and could have earned additional allowances. He said he does not know the rate that is used when she travelled out of the country.

The Court has since adjourned the matter to 1st February, 2022 for cross examination of Mr Mulenga is now unwell and the State is expected to close its case around that time.