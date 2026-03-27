ACC PROBES MUNDUBILE OVER ALLEGED PAYMENTS FOR UNDELIVERED WORK

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has cautioned Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile regarding the manner in which K1.5 billion road construction contracts in Northern, Eastern, Western, and Central provinces were awarded between 2014 and 2020.

The ACC today summoned Mr Mundubile for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, ACC Acting Head of Corporate Communications Chilufya Chisanga said the Commission has since recorded a warn-and-caution statement from Mr Mundubile concerning the manner in which the road construction contracts in the named provinces were awarded to companies in which he has an interest.

“The contracts were awarded between 2014 and 2020 at an estimated value of over K1.5 billion. Further details in this matter cannot be provided at this time as investigations are still ongoing,” Ms Chisanga said.