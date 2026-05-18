ACC REJECTS TOKENS OF APPRECIATION CULTURE

ACC SADDENED BY DR. ALEX KATAKWE’S REMARKS ON PUBLIC OFFICIALS RECEIVING GIFTS

By Leah Ngoma

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- is saddened and deeply concerned by remarks attributed to outgoing Health Minister Dr. Alex Katakwe, during his farewell address in which he suggested that there was nothing wrong with public officials receiving “something for talk time” from members of the public for services rendered, describing such acts as appreciation.

ACC Acting Head of Corporate Communications Chilufya Chisanga explains that the anti-corruption act no. 3 of 2012 clearly defines corruption as the soliciting, accepting, obtaining, giving, promising, or offering of gratification by way of a bribe or any other personal inducement or temptation.

Ms. Chisanga says in this context, gratification refers to any corrupt payment, whether in cash or kind, other than a casual gift.

She says the act further provides guidance on what constitutes a casual gift, stating that such a gift must be conventional, unsolicited, of modest value, seasonal in nature and not connected to the performance of official duties

Ms. Chisanga has reminded the outgoing minister of health that a bribe may often be disguised as a gift or token of appreciation after a favour or service has been rendered.

She says the remarks attributed to Dr. Katakwe are therefore unfortunate, as they have the potential to encourage public officials to accept rewards in exchange for services rendered to members of the public, an act that contravenes the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of 2012.

PHOENIX NEWS