🚨 Achraf Hakimi HAS BEEN REFERRED TO THE CRIMINAL COURT FOR RAPE! ⚖️





He is accused of raping a young woman at his home in 2023. After getting to know the complainant on social media, he met her at his house on February 25, 2023. ⚠️





Hakimi published a statement on X, regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him: “Today, a rape ACCUSATION is enough to justify a TRIAL, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is FALSE”. ❌





“It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims. I await this trial calmly, which will allow the truth to come out publicly”. 📑