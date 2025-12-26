BREAKING NEWS
Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has allegedly apologized and says she regrets filing for dîvorce
Sources claim she says she was misguided by friends and acted out of emotions, and is now begging Hakimi to take her back 沈
But here’s the plot twist everyone is talking about
This apology is rumored to be coming right after PSG renewed Hakimi’s contract, boosting his salary from £10 million to £28 million per year
And just like before…
All his money still goes straight into his MOTHER’S account
Moral lesson:
Dear men, protect your peace, protect your assets, and always… STAY HAKIMIZED