BREAKING NEWS 

Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has allegedly apologized and says she regrets filing for dîvorce 





Sources claim she says she was misguided by friends and acted out of emotions, and is now begging Hakimi to take her back 沈



But here’s the plot twist everyone is talking about 





This apology is rumored to be coming right after PSG renewed Hakimi’s contract, boosting his salary from £10 million to £28 million per year 





And just like before…

 All his money still goes straight into his MOTHER’S account 





Moral lesson:

Dear men, protect your peace, protect your assets, and always… STAY HAKIMIZED 