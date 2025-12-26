Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has allegedly apologized and says she regrets filing for dîvorce

BREAKING NEWS 
Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has allegedly apologized and says she regrets filing for dîvorce 



Sources claim she says she was misguided by friends and acted out of emotions, and is now begging Hakimi to take her back 沈

But here’s the plot twist everyone is talking about 



This apology is rumored to be coming right after PSG renewed Hakimi’s contract, boosting his salary from £10 million to £28 million per year 



And just like before…
 All his money still goes straight into his MOTHER’S account 



Moral lesson:
Dear men, protect your peace, protect your assets, and always… STAY HAKIMIZED 

