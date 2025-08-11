ACT WITH MATURITY AND COMPASSION, MONDE TELLS GOVERNMENT ON LUNGU FUNERAL DISPUTE





Lusaka… Monday August 11, 2025 – Former Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Greyford Monde, has criticised the Government’s handling of the funeral dispute concerning the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, saying the situation reflects poorly on the country’s leadership and values.





Mr. Monde said it was unfortunate that the Government had chosen Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to be at the forefront of such a sensitive matter, as though there were no other capable and level-headed individuals to handle the issue.





He stated that the latest statement from Mr. Kabesha over the funeral had confirmed why, in his view, Zambia was performing poorly in every sector.





He argued that if the Government could not resolve a funeral matter, it was questionable whether it could competently manage national policies, international agreements, export benefits, rebates, and diplomatic relations.





According to him, Zambia currently lacked true friends both in the region and internationally.





The former minister said that by now the nation should have been preparing for the third-month memorial of the late President, but due to poor handling and unnecessary arrogance, the process had been delayed.





Mr. Monde advised that if the Government truly meant well, it should form a new negotiation team made up of wise, elderly, and non-partisan individuals to restart talks with the Lungu family.





He further suggested that President Hakainde Hichilema should keep Mr. Kabesha away from microphones, as he believed the Attorney General had shown poor communication skills and an inability to manage sensitive debates.





He urged the President to stop his officials from issuing derogatory statements about the Lungu family and to refrain from attending the funeral himself, as this remained the most contentious issue between the family and the Head of State.



Mr. Monde said the family had already dropped several demands, including allowing no landing in Ndola and no services in either Ndola or Petauke, to demonstrate their willingness to have the burial in Zambia.





He added that there could be no claim of giving the late President a dignified funeral in the absence of his family, noting that only unclaimed bodies were buried without their loved ones present.





Meanwhile, Mr. Monde called on the Government to act with maturity, humility, and compassion, stressing that the matter was not only about Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but about the values the nation held and the respect shown to departed leaders.