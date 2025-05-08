ActionSA accuses DA of political opportunism over bid to remove Joburg Mayor and Speaker



ActionSA has condemned the Democratic Alliance’s attempt to remove Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Council Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, labeling the move as political posturing aimed at gaining leverage ahead of the 2026 elections.





The DA submitted a motion of no confidence on May 7, accusing Morero’s ANC-led administration of mismanaging the city and presiding over deteriorating infrastructure, frequent power outages, and water shortages. Mthembu, who also leads ActionSA’s caucus, was targeted for what the DA called weak leadership within council chambers.





ActionSA responded with strong criticism, with Mthembu defending her performance and accusing the DA of undermining coalition governance. “The DA is more interested in scoring political points than solving the city’s real problems,” she said.





The motion arrives at a time when Johannesburg is struggling under the weight of service delivery failures and public dissatisfaction. Mayor Morero, in his State of the City Address delivered just hours after the motion was filed, announced a recovery plan including infrastructure upgrades and a focus on improving revenue collection. But the DA dismissed the proposals, saying they lack urgency and credibility.





As council prepares to debate the motion in two weeks, residents are demanding less political theatre and more tangible solutions.