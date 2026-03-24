ACTIVIST WARNS PF RISKS MISSING 2026 ELECTIONS OVER MAKEBI ZULU PRESIDENCY





By Joseph Kaputula/Raphael Mulenga



Political activist Rudolf Mwanza has warned that the Patriotic Front –PF- risks being excluded from the August 2026 general elections if the party insists on recognizing lawyer Makebi Zulu as its president.





Mr. Mwanza argues that the party’s decision to hold a convention despite pending court cases contravenes the PF constitution, a move that led to the withdrawal of other presidential aspirants, including Willah Mudolo and Miles Sampa.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwanza states that Mr. Zulu’s leadership is weakened by the lack of support from other party leaders, which further undermines its chances.





He has emphasized that former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili remains the most influential figure among the aspirants and would be a better choice for the PF if the party is to contest the upcoming elections effectively.





Meanwhile, PF Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo says unity within the former ruling party can only be achieved through strict adherence to its constitution and the conclusion of all matters currently before the courts.





Mr. Kampyongo who has described as illegal the recently held convention which declared Mr. Zulu as winner, argues that the process did not meet the requirements set in the party constitution.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kampyongo has maintained that convening a general conference before a judgement is delivered by the Court of Appeal is unlawful, adding that any such gathering lacks legal standing.



PHOENIX NEWS