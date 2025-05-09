Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo calls out catholic church over black smoke symbolism

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has publicly challenged a long-standing Vatican tradition — the use of black smoke to signify a failed papal election.

In a video posted to his page, Kanayo pointed out the global implications of associating “black” with failure.

“When they fail, it’s black smoke. When they succeed, it’s white smoke… This has been ingrained in the minds of the world that black is failure.”

He referenced the ongoing conclave of cardinals and how the black smoke on a recent day signaled their inability to elect a new pope.

He’s calling for a change:

“Let blue smoke mean a new Pope has not been elected and let white smoke mean he has. Remove the black. It’s not good for us.”