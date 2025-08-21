Actor Nick Jonas reveals he hates sitting on the bed with wife Priyanka Chopra

American singer-songwriter and actor, Nick Jonas has a strict rule when it comes to bedroom habits — no lounging allowed.

“I think beds are for sleeping only,” the 32-year-old singer shared on the Are You Okay? social media series, calling it his “beige flag.”

“I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it. I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing,” Jonas said.

Although the couple has a TV in their bedroom, Jonas admitted that when his wife, Priyanka Chopra, wants to watch a show, he pulls up a chair next to the bed instead.

Host Bri Morales called the habit “crazy,” and fans agreed, with one writing, “Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching TV is wild to me!” Others, however, found the quirk endearing, calling it a “green flag.”

Despite their differing views on bedroom comfort, Jonas and Chopra are going strong after five years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2018, got engaged just months later, and tied the knot that December in a lavish ceremony in India.

In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate and have since shared family milestones on social media.