Actor Sello Maake KaNcube refuses to give back ex-wife her clothes and underwear

In a dramatic turn of events, veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube and his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, have found themselves in a heated dispute.

The drama unfolded when Maake kaNcube allegedly refused to return Mbewe’s personal belongings, including her clothes and underwear, after their separation. The incident took place at the actor’s home in Dube, Soweto, with Mbewe reportedly having to fight to retrieve items like her panties, shoes, and dresses.

According to reports, Maake kaNcube and Mbewe had turned several rooms in their shared home into workspaces for their individual projects. As their marriage crumbled, Mbewe tried to collect her belongings but was met with resistance from her former husband. She reached out to Maake kaNcube to inform him of her intentions, but he allegedly ignored her attempts, later claiming he wasn’t home when she reached out.

Things reportedly escalated when Maake kaNcube refused to grant Mbewe access to her possessions. Realizing she couldn’t handle the situation alone, Mbewe enlisted the help of friends and family to get her belongings back.

A source who witnessed the scene described the tense confrontation. Mbewe arrived at Maake kaNcube’s home with reinforcements, but the situation quickly turned chaotic. “When I heard him yelling, I knew something was wrong. There was a vehicle parked in the driveway, and furniture was being loaded onto it. Maake kaNcube was visibly agitated, shouting at the individuals assisting with the move,” the eyewitness shared.

In what appeared to be an emotional plea, Maake kaNcube allegedly told Mbewe that he still had feelings for her. However, Mbewe stood firm in her decision and reportedly dismissed his attempts, expressing her frustration. She made it clear that she was uninterested in his feelings.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mbewe shared her hopes for a peaceful resolution, saying, “I hope my estranged husband comes to his senses and returns all my belongings without me needing to involve the authorities.”