Actress Evangeline Lilly says she has Brain damage after hitting her head on rock

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she is living with brain damage months after fainting and hitting her head on a rock while at the beach.

The 46-year-old Marvel star shared the update in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, describing it as difficult news to begin the new year with.

“It’s late on January 1st, the first day of 2026, and I’m entering this new year with some bad news about my concussion,” Lilly said. “I got my brain scan results back, and almost every area of my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

According to the actress, doctors confirmed that she has brain damage caused by a traumatic brain injury (TBI), with the possibility of other contributing factors still being investigated.

“So yes, I do have brain damage from the TBI,” she explained. “Now my job is to work with doctors to understand everything fully and then do the hard work of healing.”

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Lilly struck a reflective and hopeful tone, saying the injury has forced her to slow down and rest more than she has in years.

“My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has actually helped me slow down,” she said. “It gave me the calmest, most restful Christmas I’ve had in maybe 14 years, since I had children.”

She expressed gratitude for life and for the ability to continue moving forward, thanking her followers for their support and concern.

“I’m feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet,” she said.

The actress received an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans. Her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Michelle Pfeiffer described her as a warrior, while fellow Lost actress Rebecca Mader sent words of love and encouragement.

Lilly had earlier disclosed in a May blog post that she fainted at the beach and fell face-first into a boulder, noting that she has experienced fainting spells since childhood. She has since kept fans updated on her recovery from what she described as a severe head injury and concussion.

The actress says her focus now is on healing and regaining her cognitive strength as she works closely with medical professionals.