Actress Regina Daniel’s mother lashes out at daughter’s estranged husband Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels, mother of popular actress Regina Daniels, has lashed out at her daughter’s estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, accusing him of orchestrating the arrest of her son, known as Sweezy.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram Stories via Sweezy’s account, Rita Daniels appeared visibly angry as she confronted the situation, expressing frustration over what she described as betrayal and abuse of power.

Holding a phone in her hand and speaking passionately, she said:

“You wanted someone with a high star to boost your fallen star. If you think you can bite the finger that fed you, you’ll go down. My daughter supported your senatorial election with $50,000. We are covering you up and making you feel like an Odogwu — you’re mad.”

In the same post, Sweezy captioned the video:

“Dey stress my mama no be your fault. We all go mad. I’ve never seen where violence is used to make peace. Pride wan kill you. Bring your ego down and say sorry.”

Recall that tensions erupted between Rita Daniels’ family and Senator Nwoko after her son’s purported arrest, though details surrounding the cause of the arrest remain unclear.