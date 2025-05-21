Adam Ramey de@d by su!cide at 31, days before his birthday

Adam Ramey, the main vocalist and founding member of Dropout Kings, has d!ed by su!cide, after a “long and painful battle with addiction”.

Ramey committed su!cide on Monday, May 19, just five days before he was set to celebrate his 32nd birthday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Ramey’s sister-in-law.

“Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law,” Jamie Varner wrote on the fundraising page. “He was like a real brother to me. He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved.

“He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform—especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa—was unforgettable.”

Ramey is survived by his 29-year-old widow, Jamie, and their 18-month-old son, Jude.

“Now Jamie is left grieving the love of her life while raising their baby boy alone,” the family member wrore on the GoFundMe. “She’s facing not only unimaginable heartbreak but also the financial weight of funeral expenses and legal costs.”

The page has raised $40,760 of its $60,000 goal as of Wednesday morning, May 21.

Dropout Kings was formed in Phoenix in 2016 and described its style as “a generational evolution of rap-infused rock bands such as Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit,” according to its website.

The rap-metal group has released three albums since 2018 and has had songs like “Unholy,” “Glitch Gang,” and “I Ain’t Depressed” receive millions of listens across platforms.

Ramey’s bandmates reacted to the tragic news of the frontman’s death on Monday.

“Life comes at you in ways you can never predict,” the statement wrote. “The rollercoaster of chasing your dreams and building with your brothers and friends is a joy few get to know in the most genuine sense and one we were beyond blessed to experience with one another as Dropout Kings.”