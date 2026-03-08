ADOPT MORE WOMEN CANDIDATES NOW – TONSE ALLIANCE

Lusaka – Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Today we commemorate Women’s Day under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.” This theme is not symbolic. It is a call to protect and advance the rights of women and girls in every sphere of society. Women must enjoy equal opportunities and live free from violence, discrimination and exploitation.

As Zambia approaches the August 13 General Elections, this day must also remind our leaders and citizens of the need to uphold peace and ensure that 2026 is free from violence. Women must not face discrimination or intimidation in politics. Their participation is essential to the growth, stability and development of our nation.

We must also advocate for more women to be adopted by political parties so that the Zambia can move towards meeting 50% women representation in key decison making positions in line with regional documents we have signed to such as SADC protocol on Gender and Development. The current status of less than 15% women representation in parliament which has declined since 2021 is not giving hope that Zambia will manage to attain parity in representation by 2030. More needs to be done.

Access to justice remains critical for women and girls to fully exercise their rights. I encourage all women to participate in the activities organized in their districts to mark this important day.

However, we must also confront the realities women face today. Gender-based violence remains a serious threat and online abuse against women is on the rise. These harmful acts undermine the progress being made toward gender equality and must be strongly condemned.

We must stand up, speak out and act to defend the rights, dignity and safety of all women and girls. A just society is one where women can live safely, participate freely and contribute equally.

Happy Women’s Day to all the queens.

Melesiana Phiri

National Chairperson, Women’s Affairs

TONSE Alliance