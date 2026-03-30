ADOPTIONS IN UPND WILL BE PERFORMANCE BASED – NKANDU



The UPND says adoptions at various levels for the forthcoming general elections will be determined by how aspirants have performed or how much support they have from the constituents.





Party deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu said the party leadership will listen to voices on the ground in selecting candidates.





In an interview, Mr Nkandu, who is Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, said it is important that those vying for public office cultivate a good relationship with the electorate.





He further urged the old party members to remain calm and whole-heartedly receive those joining the organisation.



Daily Mail