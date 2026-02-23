Adult content creator announces pregnancy after going on a challenge with 400 men

Bonnie Blue has revealed that she is expecting her first baby after taking a pregnancy test during a recent holiday when she began feeling unwell.

The 26-year-old adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, said the timing coincides with one of her latest online stunts.

Bonnie claims to have slept with more than 400 men without protection.

She made the announcement on her YouTube channel where she also added her birthday plans.

In a YouTube video, Blue described the symptoms that prompted her to take a test. “I’ve been being sick, having headaches — and when I say headache, I mean mega migraine,” she said.

“Some foods have been making me feel sick, but then other foods I want to eat instantly or I will be sick.”

Bonnie also disclosed how nervous she was and her plans to live stream the whole birth process on the internet.

“In eight months time, I’m so excited to have the world’s biggest livestream of a birth,” she announced.

Bonnie also offered to provide a solution to all women who are having trouble with conceiving or getting pregnant.

Bonnie previously held a challenge where she slept with 1,057 men in what she called “The Conception Challenge.”

People are asking who the potential father could be as the possibility and prospects of men are very wide.