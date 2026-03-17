ADVERTISEMENT: DETAILED APPLICATION GUIDELINES FOR ALL TONSE ALLIANCE ASPIRING CANDIDATES AT ALL LEVELS



ISSUED ON 16TH MARCH, 2026

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: 31ST MARCH, 2026



TO ALL TONSE ALLIANCE



1. PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSONS,



2. DISTRICT CHAIRPERSONS,



3. CONSTITUENCY CHAIRPERSONS, AND



4. WARD CHAIRPERSONS



This detailed memo serves to invites applications from eligible members wishing to be adopted as Parliamentary Candidates, Mayoral Candidates, Council Chairpersons and Councillors under the Tonse Alliance led by President Brian Mundubile (BM8).



Application Requirements for Interested candidates must submit the following documents:



1. Formal Application Letter indicating the position being applied for and the name of

Tonse Alliance member organization one belongs to.





2. Brief Curriculum Vitae (CV) outlining personal background, highest qualifications and work experience.



3. Certified Copy of National Registration Card (NRC).



4. Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) Certified Copy of Grade 12 School Certificate or Equivalent.



5. Photocopy of Valid Voters Card to be used in August 2026.



6. Latest ZRA Clearance Certificate.



*Application Fees for Aspiring Councillors*









* Ward Level: K250



* Constituency Level: K250



* District Level: K250



* Provincial Level: K250



Total: K1,000



*Application Procedures, mode of Payment and Adoption for Aspiring Councillors*





For all interested aspiring Councillors, all applications and attached documents must be submitted to the Tonse Alliance Ward Chairperson or in his absence, the Constituency Chairperson.





In addition, payments at this local level shall be done to the same Tonse ward or constituency Chairpersons electronically via mobile number to keep and show proof as the assessment of Aspiring Councillors shall start at ward, constituency, district and end at provincial level.





Should you need to confirm the Tonse Alliance Constituency Chairperson of your area, please contact Hon. Davies Chisopa, BM8 ECL PF Movement Presidential Campaign Manager on 0977871443.





*Application Fees for Parliamentary Candidates, Mayors and Council Chairpersons*



1. Constituency Level: K500



2. District Level: K500



3. Provincial Level: K500



4. National Secretariat: K500



Total: K2,000



*Application Procedure, Mode of Payments and Adoption of Aspiring MPs, Mayors and Council Chairpersons*





By Council of Leaders Resolution of 2nd March, 2026, the BM8 ECL PF Movement chairspersons at Provincial, District, Constituency, Ward and Branch levels respectively are the automatic Chairpersons of Tonse Alliance structures across board.



Hence, all completed and certified physical copies of the applications must be submitted to the Tonse Alliance Constituency Office/Chairperson.





Should you need to confirm the Tonse Alliance Constituency Chairperson of your area, please contact Hon. Davies Chisopa, BM8 ECL PF Movement Presidential Campaign Manager on 0977871443.



However, the electronic copied must also be submitted to

the National Secretariat to the following directors as shown by Provinces:





1. Director Administration, Mr. Simon Mwanza on 0975426171 for Eastern and Lusaka Provinces.



2 Director Political Affairs, Mr. Harry Simumthala on 0979128531 for Muchinga and Nothern Provinces.



3. Director for Elections and Voter Protection, Mr. Bupe Banda on 0966727511 for Luapula and Central Provinces.



4. Director for Research and Policy , Mr. George Phiri on 0977678964 for Copperbelt and North Western Provinces.



5. Director Media Affairs, Mr. Newton Bwalya on 0966530399 for Western and Southern Provinces.





Hence, all payments for Aspiring MPs, Mayors and Council Chairpersons shall be done electronically to the five (5) Secretariat Directors in line with their respective Provinces via their above mobile numbers. This is crucial to keep and show proof of full payments.



Please call the Tonse Alliance Director before payments and after payments to confirm and be sure. Share with them the actual payment confirmation text electronically as receipt evidence. Lastly, ensure to add withdrawal fees please.





Once the assessment of Aspiring Candidates starts, the Tonse Secretariat shall send the appropriate money to each constituency, district and province to facilitate their sittings and onward reports at different stages next month.





Finally, the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders ( Central Committee ) shall sit, review, adopt and announce the MOST POPULAR CANDIDATES at parliamentary and mayoral countrywide within April, 2026.





Please note that the Council of leaders shall take into account the ECZ DELIMITATION OF NEW 70 CONSTITUENCIES and the Aspiring Candidates in affected areas shall be engaged and guided appropriately. We also encourage aspiring MPs who believe that their areas may be divided to prematurely indicate where they may contest should ECZ so proceed to approve by April, 2026.





All Applications must be addressed to:

The Secretary General, Tonse Alliance, Lusaka.



Issued by:



Hon. Brendah Nyirenda



Tonse Alliance Deputy Secretary General-Political Affairs