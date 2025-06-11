AES Head of states launched the official AES anthem following depature from ECOWAS

The heads of state of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) have officially announced their anthem.

The AES, which consist of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger simultaneously launched and sang the AES anthem

The anthem was sang during flag-raising ceremonies in their respective capitals, Bamako, Ouagadougou, and Niamey.

This marked the first performance of the anthem, symbolizing unity among the three nations.

The anthem is said to be three-verse composition which honors the history, bravery, and future aspirations of the Sahel region.

Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga emphasized its significance, stating, “This anthem is not a simple collection of notes.

According to him, It carries meanings that consists of a clear message, and pride of their respective countries and the entire African continent.

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré also denounced ongoing external pressures from imperialists attempting to destabilize the alliance during his address.