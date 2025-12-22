AES Joint Force Officially Launched(Burkina Faso , Mali , Niger )



The Transitional President of Mali and President of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), H.E. General Assimi Goïta, has officially handed over the Standard (Banner) to the AES Unified Joint Force (FU-AES), marking the operational start of this historic multinational force.





The solemn ceremony brought together top government officials, defense ministers, military chiefs, diplomats, and international partners, reflecting the strategic importance of the moment for the Sahel.





In his address, President Goïta described the event as a historic turning point, confirming the AES Joint Force as a concrete response to security threats in the region. He praised the courage and professionalism of Sahelian armed forces and highlighted successful joint operations such as Yereko I & II, which weakened terrorist networks through coordinated intelligence and shared resources.





He emphasized that today’s threats go beyond terrorism to include economic and information warfare, prompting AES initiatives like regional media platforms to strengthen information sovereignty and counter disinformation.



Declaring that “AES is an irreversible reality,” President Goïta honored fallen soldiers and civilians while thanking the people of the Sahel for their resilience and support.





Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, reaffirmed that peace, security, and sovereignty cannot be outsourced, presenting the AES Unified Force as a symbol of Sahelian solidarity, dignity, and self-reliance.





The newly appointed commander, Brigadier General Daouda Traoré, now takes charge of leading the force in a challenging security environment, tasked with defending the stability and sovereignty of the AES region.



© GREAT AFRICA