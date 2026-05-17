WE KNOW UPND TACTICS NO MATTER WHAT WE WILL BE ON THE BALLOT – MAKEBI ZULU





By Jane Banda

Presidential candidate Makebi Zulu has assured supporters that he and his running mate Brian Mundubile will appear on the 2026 presidential ballot despite recent challenges surrounding their candidature.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Zulu said the opposition alliance was aware of what he described as “tactics” by the ruling United Party for National Development aimed at frustrating their participation in the elections





“We know the tactics of the UPND and I want to assure them that we will be on the ballot,” Zulu told supporters.





His remarks come after presidential candidate Brian Mundubile was reportedly forced to switch to another political party following legal disputes affecting his earlier adoption.





The development follows a statement issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia indicating that the duo will be required to submit a fresh list of 1,000 supporters drawn from all provinces, a move that could threaten their chances of successfully filing nominations ahead of the elections.



Zambian Post 16 May 2026