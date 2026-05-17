IS UPND HEADING TOWARDS PF’S MISTAKE OF IMPOSING CANDIDATES?



Editorial Comment by Zambia Barotseland Border post,

Senior Chief editor,



The ongoing adoption process within the ruling (UPND) has raised serious questions among party members and ordinary citizens alike. What began as so-called “primary elections” at grassroots level has now gone through several confusing changes — from ward structure voting, to interviews, and now to people dialing *2026# using Airtel, MTN, and Zamtel lines.





The biggest concern among many supporters is simple: why does the process keep changing whenever certain incumbent leaders appear unpopular on the ground?



The people of Zambia still remember what happened in 2021. The former (PF) paid a heavy political price for imposing candidates who lacked support from the grassroots. Many voters rejected PF candidates not necessarily because of party ideology alone, but because people were tired of leaders imposed on them without consultation.





Today, there is growing fear that UPND may be walking on the same dangerous path.

Reports from various constituencies, especially in Western Province, suggest that 90% of the current Councillors, Mayors, and Members of Parliament have lost touch with the people who voted for them. Citizens complain that some leaders have underperformed and failed to meet expectations. Assessments conducted in several districts reportedly show that many incumbents no longer enjoy strong grassroots support.





Yet instead of respecting the will of the people, the adoption process appears to be shifting repeatedly in a manner many believe is designed to protect certain candidates from losing.





Political analysts have already warned the ruling party against handpicking candidates. The political environment in 2026 is very different from previous elections. Voters are becoming more independent-minded and issue-based. This time around, people are not interested in voting for a “suit” simply because someone carries the UPND symbol. They are looking for leaders who are accessible, hardworking, and trusted by the communities they seek to represent.





Many voters are now willing to support independent candidates if political parties ignore the wishes of the grassroots. This should serve as a serious warning to the UPND leadership.





The truth is that popularity cannot be manufactured through interviews or mobile phone codes. The party leadership already knows which candidates have genuine support from the people. Attempting to impose unpopular candidates may only weaken the party ahead of the August 12 elections.





If UPND truly wants to maintain public confidence and avoid the mistakes that cost PF in 2021, the solution is simple: allow the voices of the grassroots to prevail. Democracy within a political party must begin with respecting the choices of ordinary members.



Ignoring the people today may result in painful political consequences tomorrow.



© Zambia Barotseland Border Post/ 2026