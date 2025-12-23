AFCON 2025
Group A and B first matches done ✅ and here is how the tables looks like:
Group A
Morocco 🇲🇦 2-0 🇰🇲 Comoros
Mali 🇲🇱 1-1 🇿🇲 Zambia
1. Morocco 🇲🇦 3 Points
2. Mali 🇲🇱 1 Point
3. Zambia 🇿🇲 1 Point
4. Comoros 🇰🇲 0 Point
Group B
South Africa 🇿🇦 2-1 🇦🇴 Angola
Egypt 🇪🇬 2-1 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
1. Egypt 🇪🇬 3 Points
2. South Africa 🇿🇦 3 Points
3. Angola 🇦🇴 0 Point
4. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 0 Point
Todays Fixtures in Group C and D
⏰14:30
🏟️ Congo DR 🇨🇩 Vs 🇧🇯 Benin
⏰ 17:00
🏟️ Senegal 🇸🇳 Vs 🇧🇼 Botswana
⏰19:30
🏟️ Nigeria 🇳🇬 Vs 🇹🇿 Tanzania
⏰ 22:00
🏟️ Tunisia 🇹🇳 Vs 🇺🇬 Uganda
