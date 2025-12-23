‎AFCON 2025

‎

‎Group A and B first matches done ✅ and here is how the tables looks like:



‎

‎Group A

‎Morocco 🇲🇦 2-0 🇰🇲 Comoros

‎Mali 🇲🇱 1-1 🇿🇲 Zambia

‎

‎1. Morocco 🇲🇦 3 Points

‎2. Mali 🇲🇱 1 Point

‎3. Zambia 🇿🇲 1 Point

‎4. Comoros 🇰🇲 0 Point



‎

‎Group B

‎South Africa 🇿🇦 2-1 🇦🇴 Angola

‎Egypt 🇪🇬 2-1 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

‎

‎1. Egypt 🇪🇬 3 Points

‎2. South Africa 🇿🇦 3 Points

‎3. Angola 🇦🇴 0 Point

‎4. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 0 Point



‎

‎Todays Fixtures in Group C and D

‎

‎⏰14:30

‎🏟️ Congo DR 🇨🇩 Vs 🇧🇯 Benin

‎

‎⏰ 17:00

‎🏟️ Senegal 🇸🇳 Vs 🇧🇼 Botswana



‎

‎⏰19:30

‎🏟️ Nigeria 🇳🇬 Vs 🇹🇿 Tanzania

‎

‎⏰ 22:00

‎🏟️ Tunisia 🇹🇳 Vs 🇺🇬 Uganda

‎

‎