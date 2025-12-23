AFCON 2025: Group A and B first matches done ✅ and here is how the tables looks like

0

‎AFCON 2025

‎Group A and B first matches done ✅ and here is how the tables looks like:



‎Group A
‎Morocco 🇲🇦 2-0 🇰🇲 Comoros
‎Mali 🇲🇱 1-1 🇿🇲 Zambia

‎1. Morocco 🇲🇦 3 Points
‎2. Mali 🇲🇱 1 Point
‎3. Zambia 🇿🇲 1 Point
‎4. Comoros 🇰🇲 0 Point



‎Group B
‎South Africa 🇿🇦 2-1 🇦🇴 Angola
‎Egypt 🇪🇬 2-1 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

‎1. Egypt 🇪🇬 3 Points
‎2. South Africa 🇿🇦 3 Points
‎3. Angola 🇦🇴 0 Point
‎4. Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 0 Point



‎Todays Fixtures in Group C and D

‎⏰14:30
‎🏟️ Congo DR 🇨🇩 Vs 🇧🇯 Benin

‎⏰ 17:00
‎🏟️ Senegal 🇸🇳 Vs 🇧🇼 Botswana



‎⏰19:30
‎🏟️ Nigeria 🇳🇬 Vs 🇹🇿 Tanzania

‎⏰ 22:00
‎🏟️ Tunisia 🇹🇳 Vs 🇺🇬 Uganda

‎#UNCLELUCKY

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here