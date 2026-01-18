AFCON final overshadowed by controversy ahead of Morocco–Senegal clash



The Africa Cup of Nations final between hosts Morocco and defending champions Senegal has been overshadowed by controversy after Senegal complained about poor security arrangements ahead of the match.





The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said its players were “put in danger” when they arrived in Rabat on Friday.



The team was reportedly swarmed by fans at the train station, with players forced to push through crowds to reach their bus without adequate protection.





The FSF described the situation as unacceptable for a tournament of Afcon’s stature.



Despite the off-field tension, attention now turns to a highly anticipated final between two of Africa’s strongest teams.





Morocco are chasing their first Afcon title since 1976 and face immense pressure playing on home soil. Head coach Walid Regragui admitted that expectations are naturally higher for the hosts.





Senegal are aiming to win their second Afcon title in three tournaments and reach their third final in four editions, confirming their status as a dominant force in African football.



However, they will be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended for the final.





Tactically, Senegal are expected to dominate possession, while Morocco may sit deep and look to counter-attack, relying on the pace and creativity of Brahim Díaz and Ez Abde.





The final, the first Afcon meeting between the two nations, kicks off at 9pm South African time at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, where both teams will battle for continental glory.